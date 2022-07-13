9 pubs to visit in Norfolk with big beer gardens

Yeray Sanchez, front of house manager and Office Manager, Cassandra Bishop-Harding at the Brisley Bell which was named best pub garden in 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There is no better feeling than the first sip of an ice cold drink on a sunny day in a beer garden - but with so many pubs in Norfolk it can be hard to pick which one to visit.

Here are some of the county's pubs with the biggest gardens where there is a high chance you will find a table.

1. The Unthank Arms

The Unthank Arms - Credit: The Unthank Arms

Where: 149 Newmarket Street, Norwich, NR2 2DR

This charming Victorian corner pub offers great food from its upstairs grill paired with a good selection of drinks.

The pub has been in the heart of the Golden Triangle for more than 30 years and its big beer garden is always packed with those living in the surrounding streets.

2. The Orchard Gardens

The beer garden at the Orchard Gardens. - Credit: Archant

Where: 73 Mundesley Road, North Walsham, NR28 0DB

This pub located just outside North Walsham town centre is a favourite among folk living in the area, with a large beer garden filled with sofas and tables perfect for soaking up the sun.

The pub also holds a Thursday night quiz and has a great selection of beers and other alcoholic drinks.

3. The Lion at Thurne

The Lion at Thurne. - Credit: Archant

Where: The St, Thurne, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3AP

This pub is the perfect summer spot, boasting views of the Norfolk Broads from its huge beer garden.

Our reviewer recently praised its pizzas, puddings and pricing.

4. Nelson Head

Nelson Head, Horsey - Credit: Archant

Where: The St, Horsey, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4AD

A traditional country pub that welcomes dog walkers and offers warm meals and cold pints in its extensive garden.

It also has lots of great ales and ciders on offer and there are lots of bracing walks that can start and end at the pub.

5. The Garden Bar and Eatery

Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street. - Credit: Garden Bar

Where: 2 Muspole Street, Norwich, NR3 1DJ

The Garden Bar and Eatery, formerly known as the Gatherers, claims to have one of Norwich city centre's biggest beer gardens.

It recently relaunched with a new food and drink menu which includes flavours from around the world.

6. The Gunton Arms

The Gunton Arms Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Where: The Gunton Arms, Norwich, NR11 8TZ

With food cooked on an open fire in the Elk Room and specials which include venison from the deer park, this traditional pub with a large garden, near North Walsham, is a perfect place to visit after a hot summer walk.

Its sister pub The Suffield Arms also boasts a big beer garden and offers a great alternative just a 10-minute walk away if the Gunton pub is full.

7. Brisley Bell

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. - Credit: Archant

Where: The Green, Brisley, Dereham, NR20 5DW

Set on a beautiful common, the Brisley Bell features a large garden, which was voted as the UK's best in 2021, that is perfect for taking in the countryside and bright skies.

Located in a small village near Dereham, the venue is great for getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

8. The Plough

Garden of the The Plough in St Benedicts. Photo: BILL SMITH - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Where: 58 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR

Located in St Benedicts Street, this hidden gem has very little signage on the outside but on the inside it is a charming pub with a large beer garden.

The pub holds a quiz night on Wednesdays and a cheese night on Tuesdays, with a burger menu also on offer for hungry drinkers.

9. The White Hart

The White Hart in Attleborough. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: London Road, Rocklands, Attleborough, NR17 1AY

This pub, located in Rocklands near Attleborough, has a large outdoor drinking area perfect for catching a tan while cooling down with a pint.

There is also a games area for pool and darts, fish Fridays and a range of burgers on offer.