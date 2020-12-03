9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Published: 3:29 PM December 3, 2020

While you may not be able to meet your mates indoors due to Tier 2 restrictions, you can still catch up over a mulled wine or two, with a substantial meal, at these Norfolk pubs with heated gardens.

1. Kings Arms

Market Place, Reepham

This 17th century pub, located in the heart of the town, has a marquee with benches for mixed groups and there are two heaters. Items on the menu include burgers, curries and steaks and customers can now order sandwiches in the evening, served with chips or salad.

2. The Last Pub Standing

27-29 King Street, Norwich

The garden at The Last Pub Standing was given a refresh during lockdown and it has a canopy and outdoor heaters so customers can still sit outside over the winter months. Food is provided by Norwich Soul Kitchen, with options including curry goat and a Bajan chicken sandwich and a side for £15pp. To avoid no-shows, there is a £15 booking deposit per person that will be redeemed against your meal.

3. The Ffolkes

Lynn Road, Hillington

Street Feast starts on December 4 at The Ffolkes pub and hotel and will run every Friday from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday 12pm to 10pm until the end of March, with indoor and outdoor seating. The event will take place in The Ffolkes Stables Courtyard and outside there is a canopy and heaters. The ten local vendors involved include The Bucket List, offering chip buckets, Moco Kitchen, serving bao buns and gyro flatbreads, The Cabin, with Asian-inspired tacos, and The Globe Trotter Bar serving cocktails. Book a slot at ffolkes.org.uk/street-feast and it costs £3pp.

4. The Black Horse

50 Earlham Road, Norwich

A huge marquee was put up in the garden at The Black Horse in the summer and some of the sides have been removed to comply with Tier 2 guidelines. It is partially heated, so you may need to bring a blanket too, and if you visit on a Sunday you can enjoy its popular roast with all the trimmings. No booking is required for outdoor seating.

5. The Railway Tavern

21-23 Yaxham Road, Dereham

Landlord Paul Sandford has gone all out for Christmas this year and has created a Winter Garden, with a heated marquee decorated with lights and trees. Basket meals and fish and chips are available to order and drinks include mulled cider and wine.

6. Branford's Restaurant and Bar at The Old Hall Hotel Caister

High Street, Caister-on-Sea

Branford's bar at the hotel has a marquee with heaters, though some of the sides have been removed to comply with Tier 2 restrictions so make sure to wrap up. There are Christmas decorations up and even a big screen for Sky and BT Sports.

7. The Kings Arms

229 Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth

This popular pub, located just a stone's throw from the Market Place, has a heated outdoor seating area where mixed groups of up to six can meet. There are plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes to enjoy alongside fine wines and real ales.

8. The Eagle

33 Newmarket Road, Norwich

There is a spacious garden at this pub, which was refurbished during lockdown, and the terrace is the perfect spot to unwind with friends and there are patio heaters. Alongside a great range of beers, you can also enjoy dishes such as pork belly and rib-eye steak and the Sunday roasts are legendary.

9. The Recruiting Sergeant

Norwich Road, Horstead

Christmas has well and truly arrived at The Recruiting Sergeant, with decorations up across the pub, and there is a large heated patio. There are grazing plates, steaks and burgers and a range of other meat, fish and vegetarian dishes and the drinks menu includes cocktails and real ales from Adnams and Woodforde's Brewery.

-Call of visit the Facebook page of these pubs to see their latest opening times and to book.



