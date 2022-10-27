Revealed: The 22 Norfolk pubs added to prestigious guide for 2023

From Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 22 pubs in Norfolk have been added to a prestigious guide featuring the very best boozers to find a great pint in the UK.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023 helps beer lovers take a barometer of their local beer scene.

It is an independently adjudicated guide that ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers, the quality of the beer and the atmosphere.

The book, which was first published in 1972, reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK and this year marks the release of its 50th edition.

There are a total of 105 Norfolk pubs included in CAMRA's guide, with 22 added in 2023.

The Cock in Dereham has been added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023 - Credit: Archant

In and around Norwich, The Bell Hotel, The Cottage in NR3, Malt and Mardle, the Red Lion in Eaton, the Reindeer and Walnut Tree Shades have all been added to the guide.

Elsewhere, the White Horse in Cromer, the Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth, the Cock in Dereham and Ferry Lane Social Club in King's Lynn have been featured.

If it's a village pub you're after, CAMRA has also recognised the efforts of the Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe, the Crown Inn in Catfield, the Anvil Inn in Congham, Blackstone Engine Bar in Denver, the Swan in Hilborough and the Ffolkes in Hillington.

The other new Norfolk entries are the Bedingfield Arms in Oxborough, the King William IV in Sedgeford, the Heron in Stowbridge, Darbys in Swanton Morley, the Fur and Feather Inn in Woodbastwick and the Bell in Wortwell.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.

The Troll Cart has been added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023 - Credit: Google

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

The Good Beer Guide 2023, sponsored by Cask Marque, was released on October 27.

Beer lovers can also order a copy online.