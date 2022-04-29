Monthly market with 'new look and feel' to return to King's Lynn

King's Lynn merchants market will begin on May 14. - Credit: Courtesy of Discover King's Lynn

A town's market is returning with a whole new look following a major transformation.

The former King's Lynn Farmers' Market has undergone a makeover during a five-month break to become a merchants' market which will host some of Norfolk's best stallholders.

It will return on May 14 with a vast offering including freshly made bread, doughnuts, global cuisines and locally produced beverages and spirits.

The market will take place on the second Saturday of every month.

The updated event will now host craft and gift traders alongside the usual offering to give visitors more choice.

There will also be outdoor seating provided and occasional live music too.

Vicky Etheridge, King's Lynn BID manager, said: “We’re very excited to relaunch our monthly market and can’t wait to hear what our customers think about the rebrand.

"After launching the farmers market five years ago, we thought it was time for a refresh, especially after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

"The new additions to this year’s market - including outdoor seating, occasional live music, and a wider variety of traders - should make for really lovely day out.

"Visitors can browse a wonderful selection of handmade goods, enjoy some tasty food and drink and get to know our stallholders who care so passionately about what they do, and all in a beautiful, historic setting."

The first market will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9am-2pm.