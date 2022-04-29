News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Monthly market with 'new look and feel' to return to King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:22 AM April 29, 2022
Hundreds of people visited King's Lynn's first farmers market of the year Picture: Courtesy of Disco

King's Lynn merchants market will begin on May 14. - Credit: Courtesy of Discover King's Lynn

A town's market is returning with a whole new look following a major transformation.

The former King's Lynn Farmers' Market has undergone a makeover during a five-month break to become a merchants' market which will host some of Norfolk's best stallholders.

It will return on May 14 with a vast offering including freshly made bread, doughnuts, global cuisines and locally produced beverages and spirits.

The market will take place on the second Saturday of every month.

King's Lynn merchants market will host some of Norfolk's best stallholders.

King's Lynn merchants market will host some of Norfolk's best stallholders. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The updated event will now host craft and gift traders alongside the usual offering to give visitors more choice.

There will also be outdoor seating provided and occasional live music too.

Vicky Etheridge, King's Lynn BID manager, said: “We’re very excited to relaunch our monthly market and can’t wait to hear what our customers think about the rebrand.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
  2. 2 Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m
  3. 3 Sex offender took pictures of girls at sports events
  1. 4 Air ambulance called to crash on A47
  2. 5 Former adventure park employee gets £4,000 after botched redundancy
  3. 6 Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon
  4. 7 'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old
  5. 8 Calls to disband 'worst mental health trust in the country'
  6. 9 Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop
  7. 10 Fine dining with a view - Norfolk's Edge elevates the seaside picnic

"After launching the farmers market five years ago, we thought it was time for a refresh, especially after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The event will now host craft and gift traders alongside the usual food and drink traders.

The event will now host craft and gift traders alongside the usual food and drink traders. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

"The new additions to this year’s market - including outdoor seating, occasional live music, and a wider variety of traders - should make for really lovely day out.

"Visitors can browse a wonderful selection of handmade goods, enjoy some tasty food and drink and get to know our stallholders who care so passionately about what they do, and all in a beautiful, historic setting."

The first market will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9am-2pm.

The first market will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9am-2pm. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The first market will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9am-2pm.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An example of an existing McDonald's building, similar to what is being earmarked in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon