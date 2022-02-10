Teen looking to expand grazing board firm after 'crazy' first six months

Katie Cursons, owner of Grace'n'Graze, at an event at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

An Attleborough-based grazing platter company is looking to expand after just six months in business.

Katie Cursons launched Grace'n'Graze in September 2021 and has already catered events at Norwich Cathedral.

Grazing platters on offer can include anything, with themed boards for Valentine's Day and Halloween as well as brunch and sweet treats.

A birthday grazing table with cured meats, a variety of cheeses, bread and fruit - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

The 19-year-old, who started the business after deferring her place at university, said: "I like seeing people enjoy my work, so tables are probably the best. Being a part of someone's special day and interacting with them is amazing.

"The fact it has been six months is crazy, it has gone so much better than I thought it would. The start of the year is supposed to be dead but this week has been my busiest so far.

"I think the appeal of grazing is the social aspect, everyone can move around rather than being confined to a table. It is also good for venues that don't have in-house facilities for cooking.

"Platters are also different and on-trend. They can be really special."

A two-person birthday brunch platter with cheese, pastries, fresh fruit and more - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

The items in the boxes are made by local suppliers as much as possible and include fresh produce.

The response to the business has surprised Miss Cursons, who has already catered for weddings and hen parties as well as doing birthday platters.

"I'm loving doing something challenging and getting out of my comfort zone," she said. "I even had my first wedding in November. I was so nervous. Catering a wedding was so intimidating but the couple was an absolute dream and gave such lovely feedback.

"Since then, I've had so many wedding requests."

Miss Cursons has lots of plans going forward and would like to get a small unit as her house is "rammed with stuff".

Veggie cones made by Grace'n'Graze for an event at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Instagram/@gracengraze_

She added: "I have some bookings for events this year but my big project is a postal box that helps people create their own platters at home.

"I am also looking to do packages with places like B&Bs and glamping spots.

"I would love to do things like wedding fairs but because my platters can't sit out indefinitely I need to think about a way around that."

Grace'n'Graze offers boxes, platters, tables, cones and letters and prices vary.