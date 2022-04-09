3 Norfolk farm shops and delis named among best in UK

The Goat Shed team celebrates reaching the finals of the Farm Shop and Deli Show 2022 Retailer Awards. - Credit: The Goat Shed

With the incredible produce on offer in Norfolk, it is no surprise that three farm shops and delis in the county have been named among the UK's best.

Kemps Fruit and Veg and The Norfolk Deli, both in Hunstanton, and The Goat Shed in Honingham are among the six regional finalists in the Farm Shop and Deli Show 2022 Retailer Awards.

The finalists were selected from hundreds of entries and the regional winners will be revealed at the show at the NEC in Birmingham on April 25.

Joe Power, marketing manager at The Goat Shed, said: "It is absolutely amazing and a sign of the hard work everyone here has done over the last 18 months."

The Norfolk Deli is one of two Hunstanton businesses in the finals. - Credit: The Norfolk Deli

The Norfolk Deli, which was the East Anglia winner in 2020, is this year joined by fellow Hunstanton business Kemps Fruit and Veg.

Mark Kacary, managing director of The Norfolk Deli, said: "For a town like Hunstanton to have not one, but two businesses in the finals is a massive achievement."