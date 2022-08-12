News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk whisky firm offers free tours to celebrate 15th birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:01 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM August 12, 2022
Owners Andrew and Katy Nelstrop - Credit: David Rose, the Telegraph

A Norfolk whisky firm is celebrating 15 years in business by offering free tours.

The English Whisky Company will hold its first ever open day to share its passion of single malt whisky and give interested visitors an exclusive look inside the distillery.

Located in St George's Distillery in Harling Road, Roudham, the free event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 10am until 4pm.

Katy Nelstrop, marketing director, said the open day will offer "something for everyone".

The free event will take place on Saturday, October 1 - Credit: Supplied

She said: "We have organised the event to allow people to visit the distillery and enjoy a free 15-minute mini distillery tour, offering a snapshot of what goes behind the scenes to produce whisky and to view our beautiful distilling floor." 

Everyone who participates in the mini tour will also be given a free gift.

Food and drink trucks, including The Bucket List and Phat Khao will also be at the site.

Everyone who participates in the mini tour will also be given a free gift - Credit: Supplied

Founded in 2006, the Nelstrop family built the first registered whisky distillery in England for more than 100 years.

Its brands include the award-winning The English range of single malt whiskies and The Norfolk range of liqueurs and grain whiskies.

