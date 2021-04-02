Brewery to launch al fresco tap days with street food
- Credit: James Beeson
A Norfolk brewery is launching an al fresco experience to say thank you to all the people that helped it through the pandemic.
Duration Brewery in West Acre is launching tap days at its site this April, providing people with beers and a range of the region’s food trucks.
Co-founder of the brewery Miranda Hudson said their customers had helped them survive the last 13 months.
“This is for the local community which has found us, came out and supported us and told us it’s all going to be alright again,” she said.
“They have come week in, week out, brought beers and I just want to thank them and see them enjoying themselves.
“They have seen us through.”
They plan to run tap days throughout the spring and summer, starting on April 23.
Every Friday and Saturday people will have the chance to come between 12pm and 6pm, in a bid not to compete with local pubs.
People can book a table for a small deposit, which can be used against their first round of drinks. They are also providing space for walk-ins, to offer people the chance to be spontaneous.
On the first weekend, visitors will also have the chance to enjoy the West Acre Gallery’s spring art fair, located next to the brewery.
Ms Hudson, who founded the brewery with Derek Bates, said they plan to offer more activities in summer.
"We are thinking about a range of ideas, one of them being a yoga and beer class," she said.
"The sky is the limit and we will see where the summer takes us.
"People are excited to get back out safely and if it is our experience, which is a little different, it might be nice to do."
The brewery has used the lockdowns to connect with local producers in their area, who they plan to host at the tap days.
They will offer an array of food vans, including Wood Fired Food Co, The Cabin, Fanny Adams and Bucket List Chips.
There will also be local produce on offer, including The Brew Project coffee and Heather’s Kettle Corn.