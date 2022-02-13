5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

Enjoy fantastic food and drink while soaking up stunning coastal views at these Norfolk bars and pubs.

Looking out towards the sea from The White Horse in Brancaster. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

1. The White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse, which also boasts 15 bedrooms, is the perfect place to enjoy local seafood while looking out towards salt marshes, Scolt Head Island the sea beyond.

Its location was also celebrated in The Good Hotel Guide 2022 as it won an editor's choice award in the rooms with a view category.

2. The Golden Fleece

Where: The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea

This dog-friendly pub is the perfect spot for lunch or a pint before walking up to the beach.

From The Golden Fleece you can see across the postcard perfect quay and it serves pub classics, with plenty of fish dishes too.

3. The Ship Inn

Where: Beach Road, Mundesley

This popular pub, which is 300 years old, overlooks the golden sands of Mundesley beach and is popular with locals and tourists alike.

It also features a giant beachside garden and rooms to stay in which have nautical décor.

4. The Red Lion

Where: Brook Street, Cromer

Soak up spectacular panoramic views of the Cromer coastline, including its famous pier.

The Red Lion serves a range of sandwiches and mains and also has rooms, with seven available to book with sea views.

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston boasts fantastic views. - Credit: Archant

5. The Cliff Hotel

Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston

The Cliff Hotel Terrace and Garden overlooks Gorleston beach and you can also enjoy afternoon tea there.

If it is a little bit cold you can instead eat and drink in The Cliff Bar or Muse Restaurant.