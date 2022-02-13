5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
- Credit: Supplied by The White Horse
Enjoy fantastic food and drink while soaking up stunning coastal views at these Norfolk bars and pubs.
1. The White Horse
Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe
The White Horse, which also boasts 15 bedrooms, is the perfect place to enjoy local seafood while looking out towards salt marshes, Scolt Head Island the sea beyond.
Its location was also celebrated in The Good Hotel Guide 2022 as it won an editor's choice award in the rooms with a view category.
2. The Golden Fleece
Where: The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea
This dog-friendly pub is the perfect spot for lunch or a pint before walking up to the beach.
From The Golden Fleece you can see across the postcard perfect quay and it serves pub classics, with plenty of fish dishes too.
3. The Ship Inn
Where: Beach Road, Mundesley
This popular pub, which is 300 years old, overlooks the golden sands of Mundesley beach and is popular with locals and tourists alike.
It also features a giant beachside garden and rooms to stay in which have nautical décor.
4. The Red Lion
Where: Brook Street, Cromer
Soak up spectacular panoramic views of the Cromer coastline, including its famous pier.
The Red Lion serves a range of sandwiches and mains and also has rooms, with seven available to book with sea views.
5. The Cliff Hotel
Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston
The Cliff Hotel Terrace and Garden overlooks Gorleston beach and you can also enjoy afternoon tea there.
If it is a little bit cold you can instead eat and drink in The Cliff Bar or Muse Restaurant.