News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:59 AM February 13, 2022
A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

Enjoy fantastic food and drink while soaking up stunning coastal views at these Norfolk bars and pubs. 

Looking out towards the sea from The White Horse in Brancaster. 

Looking out towards the sea from The White Horse in Brancaster. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

1. The White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe 

The White Horse, which also boasts 15 bedrooms, is the perfect place to enjoy local seafood while looking out towards salt marshes, Scolt Head Island the sea beyond.

Its location was also celebrated in The Good Hotel Guide 2022 as it won an editor's choice award in the rooms with a view category.

2. The Golden Fleece

Where: The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea

This dog-friendly pub is the perfect spot for lunch or a pint before walking up to the beach.

Most Read

  1. 1 Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial
  2. 2 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river
  3. 3 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river
  1. 4 Award-winning seafood restaurant reopens with new look and menu
  2. 5 Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green
  3. 6 Millions of stamps are to become invalid 
  4. 7 Village school set for 'multi-million-pound investment'
  5. 8 Seven walks to try in Norfolk - with a pub pit-stop
  6. 9 Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach
  7. 10 Long-range American bomber spotted above Norfolk's skies

From The Golden Fleece you can see across the postcard perfect quay and it serves pub classics, with plenty of fish dishes too. 

 

3. The Ship Inn

Where: Beach Road, Mundesley 

This popular pub, which is 300 years old, overlooks the golden sands of Mundesley beach and is popular with locals and tourists alike. 

It also features a giant beachside garden and rooms to stay in which have nautical décor. 

4. The Red Lion

Where: Brook Street, Cromer 

Soak up spectacular panoramic views of the Cromer coastline, including its famous pier.

The Red Lion serves a range of sandwiches and mains and also has rooms, with seven available to book with sea views. 

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston boasts fantastic views. - Credit: Archant

5. The Cliff Hotel

Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston

The Cliff Hotel Terrace and Garden overlooks Gorleston beach and you can also enjoy afternoon tea there. 

If it is a little bit cold you can instead eat and drink in The Cliff Bar or Muse Restaurant.

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Norwich North Reuse Shop

Video

WATCH: Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Drivers could be hit with extra £70 fines under new council powers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Timothy Eastgate (left) and Paul Flisher enjoyed a champagne lifestyle as leaders of the gang.

Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel, is a fan of the road closures in Harleston. Picture: Simon Pa

Businesses warn huge rise in costs could be passed on to customers

Sarah Hussain

person