'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:14 PM June 18, 2022
Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. - Credit: Rachael Parke

Forget waiting in long queues at the airport as you can feel like you are on holiday in a newly-revamped garden at a restaurant near the coast.

Tim Roberts opened No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market in 2018 after a huge two-year refurbishment, bringing a boost to the village and employing many local people.

It also boasts six boutique bedrooms and an orangery with olive trees leading out into a walled courtyard, where they show classic films once a month and have live music every other Friday.

The new outdoor kitchen has three Big Green Egg barbecues. 

The new outdoor kitchen has three Big Green Egg barbecues. - Credit: Rachael Parke

Earlier this year, they opened a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen and prep kitchen in the courtyard.

Rachael Parke, manager, said: "People say it is so unique and that it is like being abroad with the big olive trees and chefs cooking outside - it is a real haven and you would not know you are in the middle of Burnham Market."

The indoor kitchen has also been revamped and will reopen this week with a new look.

Classic films are shown monthly in the courtyard on the big screen, with the next one West Side Story. 

Classic films are shown monthly in the courtyard on the big screen, with the next one West Side Story. - Credit: Rachael Parke

Mr Roberts has just secured planning permission for three more rooms, including a spa room with a sunken hot tub. 

