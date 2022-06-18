'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Forget waiting in long queues at the airport as you can feel like you are on holiday in a newly-revamped garden at a restaurant near the coast.

Tim Roberts opened No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market in 2018 after a huge two-year refurbishment, bringing a boost to the village and employing many local people.

It also boasts six boutique bedrooms and an orangery with olive trees leading out into a walled courtyard, where they show classic films once a month and have live music every other Friday.

The new outdoor kitchen has three Big Green Egg barbecues. - Credit: Rachael Parke

Earlier this year, they opened a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen and prep kitchen in the courtyard.

Rachael Parke, manager, said: "People say it is so unique and that it is like being abroad with the big olive trees and chefs cooking outside - it is a real haven and you would not know you are in the middle of Burnham Market."

The indoor kitchen has also been revamped and will reopen this week with a new look.

Classic films are shown monthly in the courtyard on the big screen, with the next one West Side Story. - Credit: Rachael Parke

Mr Roberts has just secured planning permission for three more rooms, including a spa room with a sunken hot tub.