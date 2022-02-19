Nurse launches grazing box business with homemade treats and chutneys

A lung cancer nurse has launched a business that could not be further from her day job.

Nibbles Grazing Boxes was started in December 2021 by Georgie Ward, 33, from her home in East Winch, near King's Lynn.

The boxes include a selection of meats, olives, stuffed peppers, crackers, fruits, local cheeses and homemade chutneys and cheese twists.

The grazing boxes include homemade chutneys and treats. - Credit: Supplied

She creates special seasonal boxes, with Easter and Mother's Day ones going on sale soon, though you can still order bespoke boxes and grazing tables at any time.

Mrs Ward said: "I have been practising doing them for about a year and me and my husband Simon are massive foodies and love cheese.

"They have nothing near us like this so I decided to take the plunge and I have had lots of positive comments."

Order through the @NibblesGrazingBoxes Facebook page or email georginafash@gmail.com