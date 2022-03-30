Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The family behind one of Norfolk's best loved pubs has taken on a second premises and given it a fresh new look.
Alison Brewster and her family have run The Ferry Inn in Stokesby for the last six years and they have now taken on The Horse and Groom in Tunstead.
The manager of the new premises is Aaron Hanson, who is Miss Brewster's daughter's partner, and it reopened on Friday (March 25) with a party.
Mr Hanson said: "We were surprised how busy it was and there was a good turnout.
"It is a nice countryside pub with a good atmosphere."
The pub had been closed since last November when the previous owner left and it has had a complete refurbishment, with many customers commenting on how much brighter it looks.
On offer is traditional pub food made with local ingredients, such as homemade pies and Sunday roasts.
The drinks offering includes beers from the likes of Norfolk-based Woodforde's Brewery and Lacons Brewery.
Miss Brewster said: "It was absolutely packed and the community in Tunstead were obviously very happy to have a pub back and we had a queue of people waiting to get in when we opened.
"It was a really good sunny first weekend and a lot of locals sat outside and someone was playing guitar too."
Next week they are also introducing a fridge counter which will offer homemade cakes and chocolates alongside deli items.
This is a concept that has proved a winner at The Ferry Inn and Miss Brewster and her team also run the neighbouring village shop.
Miss Brewster added: "The cake business has been incredibly good and so busy that we have been able to fund this second premises.
"We also do online postal deliveries that do well and outdoor events too."
The Ferry Inn also underwent a recent refurb which included repainted walls, new furniture and a space for local artists to showcase their work.
The Ferry Inn is open everyday 9am to 10pm and The Horse and Groom Tunstead from Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 11pm.