North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb

General manager designate, Michael Bond, left, with assistant manager, Lewis Mann, at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From a new cocktail bar to rooms with an art deco feel, a north Norfolk pub has undergone a huge refurbishment under its new owners in time for the summer.

The Feathers in Holt's Market Place was acquired by the Chestnut Group in October 2021 after couple Harrie and Mo Morshuis left to retire.

It closed in March this year for a refurbishment and it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 20.

The Feathers in Holt's Market Place. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Chestnut Group was founded by Philip Turner in 2013 when he purchased The Packhorse Inn in Moulton, near Newmarket, and the company now owns 17 hospitality businesses in East Anglia.

Changes to the interior of The Feathers include a new coffee and cocktail bar by the entrance and the office space has been turned into a private dining room.

The main dining area has been renovated with an antique-wood bar, fresh furniture, and an open pass into the kitchen.

There is a new menu at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Chestnut Group

The 14 bedrooms have also had an overhaul with an art deco feel and new bathrooms.

Despite its new look, there will be plenty of familiar faces around The Feathers.

The terrace at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Turner said: "When we acquire businesses we keep as many of the team as we can for continuity and to keep the soul and character of the place.

"The Feathers is historically a place that locals have come to for celebrations and community meet-ups and we want to make sure this is still somewhere they can go for a great time."

Head chef, Matt Gibson, at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The menu has a focus on local and fresh produce, which includes dressed Cromer crab and Swannington Bavette steak with beef fat chips.

The Feathers is one of Holt's most historic buildings and a pub was first built on the site of an old cattle market in 1650.

Head of housekeeping, Graham Parker, at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Turner added: "I have always thought of the East Anglian region as undersold compared to others in the UK and I have ambitions to put it on the map, with our latest acquisition the Wiveton Bell last Friday."

The Chestnut Group is planning to expand further in East Anglia in the future.