Revealed: New Norfolk pubs added to prestigious guide for 2022

The Ffolkes in Hillington is in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022.

A host of pubs in Norfolk have been added to a prestigious guide of the country's best places for a beer in 2022.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022 is an independently adjudicated guide which ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers and the quality of their beer and atmosphere.

The book was first published in 1972 and features 4,500 pubs, with 10 of next year's new additions located in Norfolk.

California Inn in Scratby is in the Good Beer Guide 2022. - Credit: Archant

The pubs which have been added to the list are:

Dock Tavern, Gorleston

New Entertainer, Gorleston

Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth

California Tavern, Scratby

The Lion, West Somerton

White Hart, Ashill

Ffolkes, Hillington

Wenn's Chop and Ale House, King's Lynn

Foldgate Inn, Stradsett

The Rosebery, Norwich

Suffield Arms, Thorpe Market

Nik Antona, CAMRA's national chairman, said: "After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as more than 500 new pub entries."

The New Entertainer is in the Good Beer Guide 2022. - Credit: Mark Beare

The new pubs will join hundreds of Norfolk boozers already in the book, including the Brisley Bell, which was named the country's best pub at the Great British Pub Awards in London last month.