'We sell out every day' - Pub's new seafood platter a hit with customers

The Ranworth Maltsters has a new menu, including its signature seafood platter. - Credit: Fern Knight

A Norfolk Broads pub is making a splash with its new menu and its signature seafood platter has proved a big hit.

The Ranworth Maltsters is run by couple Fern and Marcus Knight and head chef Nigel Staines has been with them for many years.

The Ranworth Maltsters owners Fern and Marcus Knight and head chef Nigel Staines. - Credit: Fern Knight

They recently launched their spring and summer menu and it includes a lamb and sticky date tagine and sharers such as a picnic board and seafood platter.

The latter is for two and includes a whole fresh lobster, two dressed Cromer crabs, smoked salmon, crevettes, crayfish, smoked mackerel, prawns and artisan bread.

The seafood platter for two from The Ranworth Maltsters which costs £49. - Credit: Fern Knight

Mrs Knight said: "We sell out of them every day and have had lots of compliments."

"We wanted a menu that used more local produce."

The outdoor pizza den reopens for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 9, and they are currently creating an ice cream den in a converted horsebox, which will open by the summer.

The Ranworth Retreat Airbnb is above the pub. - Credit: Fern Knight

The pair also recently converted the space above the pub into an Airbnb rental called the Ranworth Retreat.