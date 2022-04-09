News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

'We sell out every day' - Pub's new seafood platter a hit with customers

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:30 AM April 9, 2022
The Ranworth Maltsters has a new menu, including its signature seafood platter.

The Ranworth Maltsters has a new menu, including its signature seafood platter. - Credit: Fern Knight

A Norfolk Broads pub is making a splash with its new menu and its signature seafood platter has proved a big hit.

The Ranworth Maltsters is run by couple Fern and Marcus Knight and head chef Nigel Staines has been with them for many years. 

The Ranworth Maltsters owners Fern and Marcus Knight and head chef Nigel Staines. 

The Ranworth Maltsters owners Fern and Marcus Knight and head chef Nigel Staines. - Credit: Fern Knight

They recently launched their spring and summer menu and it includes a lamb and sticky date tagine and sharers such as a picnic board and seafood platter.

The latter is for two and includes a whole fresh lobster, two dressed Cromer crabs, smoked salmon, crevettes, crayfish, smoked mackerel, prawns and artisan bread.

The seafood platter for two from The Ranworth Maltsters which costs £49.

The seafood platter for two from The Ranworth Maltsters which costs £49. - Credit: Fern Knight

Mrs Knight said: "We sell out of them every day and have had lots of compliments."

"We wanted a menu that used more local produce."

The outdoor pizza den reopens for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 9, and they are currently creating an ice cream den in a converted horsebox, which will open by the summer.

The Ranworth Retreat Airbnb is above the pub. 

The Ranworth Retreat Airbnb is above the pub. - Credit: Fern Knight

Most Read

  1. 1 Weird Norfolk: The ghost house of Acle Straight
  2. 2 John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub
  3. 3 Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk - but retailers say it won't last long
  1. 4 Obituary: Long-serving teacher dies unexpectedly aged 78
  2. 5 Two Norfolk spots named among the UK's best places to live
  3. 6 North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'
  4. 7 Man fined more than £300 for illegal fishing at Norfolk caravan park
  5. 8 Family on shoplifting 'away day' snatch £9,000 of goods from city stores
  6. 9 Warning issued after Second World War bomb found on Norfolk beach
  7. 10 John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant

The pair also recently converted the space above the pub into an Airbnb rental called the Ranworth Retreat. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Norfolk Live News

Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Blue Green Algae on the Broads in Norfolk

Building of hundreds of homes blocked amid water pollution fears

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Booker and his father John at Dereham Taxis

'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Norfolk Live News

Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon