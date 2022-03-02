News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family behind much-loved Broads pub take on second premises

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:06 PM March 2, 2022
The team behind The Ferry Inn in Stokesby has taken on The Horse and Groom in Tunstead. 

The team behind The Ferry Inn in Stokesby has taken on The Horse and Groom in Tunstead. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Supplied

The team behind a Broads pub has expanded into a second premises and it will have a brand new look and menu. 

Alison Brewster and her family have run The Ferry Inn in Stokesby for the last six years and it also has a village shop and sells homemade cakes and chocolates.

It has become the heart of the community and she is hoping to do the same now she has taken on the Horse and Groom in Tunstead.

Alison Brewster, landlady and chocolatier, who has extended the Stokesby Village Shop at the Ferry I

Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson at the village shop at The Ferry Inn. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Her daughter's partner Aaron Hanson, who worked at The Ferry Inn, will be the manager of the new premises.

On offer will be classic pub food alongside homemade cakes and chocolates. 

She said: "We are giving it a complete makeover and we want it to be a place people in the village can all enjoy with traditional, homecooked food at reasonable prices."

It is set to reopen on Friday, March 25, after being closed since last November, with a free buffet and bubbles from 7pm.

