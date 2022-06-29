News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Latin American restaurant opening at Center Parcs in Elveden

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:42 PM June 29, 2022
Las Iguanas is opening a new restaurant in Elveden, Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A Latin American restaurant chain is opening another restaurant in Suffolk.

Las Iguanas is opening the new branch in Elveden Center Parcs.

The restaurant and bar will have a capacity of 284 people and will create 40 jobs for the local community.

It is due to open in August and will join the multiple other restaurants at the holiday resort including Bella Italia, Café Rouge, Pancake House and more.

Alan Morgan, chief executive of The Big Table Group, said: "Las Iguanas has consistently proven to be an extremely popular choice with guests of all ages.

"It’s fantastic to add more locations to our portfolio and for Las Iguanas to become part of the Center Parcs experience for holidaymakers at Elveden Forest."

Center Parcs in Elveden is a Suffolk holiday resort with activities including swimming, golf, archery, mountain biking, high ropes and more.

Food and Drink
Thetford News
Suffolk

