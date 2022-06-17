New boss at historic Norfolk pub launches fresh menu and community events

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has launched a new food menu. - Credit: Archant/GreenDragonWymondham

A pub steeped in 600 years of history is embarking on its first summer under new management with a fresh menu and a Wimbledon garden party.

The Green Dragon in Wymondham is the first venture for local businesswoman Jill Tickle and her new pub management company, Tickle's Taverns.

But while Mrs Tickle has the keys and paperwork, she says the pub remains in the ownership of Wymondham and its people.

People enjoying a drink in the Green Dragon's beer garden - Credit: Green Dragon Wymondham

"My dad once taught me that you can only ever have a custodian of a pub like the Green Dragon," said Mrs Tickle. "It is Wymondham's Green Dragon, not anyone else's to own."

As a child, Mrs Tickle lived at the White Horse in Crostwick, which her parents ran between 1977 and 1985.

After moving away to Edinburgh, she is now back in Norfolk and has made her first venture into pub management.

The day-to-day running of the pub has been handed to Zoe Sheldrake, who has worked there since she was 18 and risen the ranks through the years.

Freshly prepared burgers at the pass at the Green Dragon in Wymondham - Credit: Green Dragon Wymondham

Mrs Tickle added: "It is already a great pub but we hope to take it forward from there.

"The pub is already known for its beer festivals, which we hope to continue, and we also will host smaller events for the community like our Wimbledon summer garden party where we will serve Pimm's, strawberries, and scones."

A new menu has also been launched by head chef Jack Smith offering seasonal dishes to appeal to every palate.

Mr Smith, who has worked in kitchens for nine years including The Ivy in Norwich, said the menu features classic dishes as well as new vegan options.

One of the specials on offer at the Green Dragon - Pan fried duck breast with Dauphinoise Potatoes and an Orange and Red Wine Sauce. - Credit: Green Dragon Wymondham

"I started as a kitchen porter and have worked my way up working at pubs and restaurants across the region," he said. "I've brought all that knowledge into where I am now and we're really excited to share our new menu.

"We've kept the Green Dragon classics but have also lots of new dishes, including a steak option, seven vegan plates and we can also cater for gluten-free diners."

Tickle's Taverns is not stopping with the Green Dragon as the team will also be running The King's Head in Hethersett.