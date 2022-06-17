New boss at historic Norfolk pub launches fresh menu and community events
- Credit: Archant/GreenDragonWymondham
A pub steeped in 600 years of history is embarking on its first summer under new management with a fresh menu and a Wimbledon garden party.
The Green Dragon in Wymondham is the first venture for local businesswoman Jill Tickle and her new pub management company, Tickle's Taverns.
But while Mrs Tickle has the keys and paperwork, she says the pub remains in the ownership of Wymondham and its people.
"My dad once taught me that you can only ever have a custodian of a pub like the Green Dragon," said Mrs Tickle. "It is Wymondham's Green Dragon, not anyone else's to own."
As a child, Mrs Tickle lived at the White Horse in Crostwick, which her parents ran between 1977 and 1985.
After moving away to Edinburgh, she is now back in Norfolk and has made her first venture into pub management.
The day-to-day running of the pub has been handed to Zoe Sheldrake, who has worked there since she was 18 and risen the ranks through the years.
Mrs Tickle added: "It is already a great pub but we hope to take it forward from there.
Most Read
- 1 Pick up gorgeous peonies at this Norfolk farm
- 2 Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach
- 3 9 acts that YOU want to see perform at Carrow Road in 2023
- 4 'Should be proud': Mum praises young boys who stepped in to help her
- 5 Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth
- 6 Man punched in the head during Elton John concert at Carrow Road
- 7 Bird watchers set to flock to Norfolk quarry after rare bee-eaters spotted
- 8 Norfolk lighthouse named one of world's 'most extraordinary holiday homes'
- 9 £4,000 bailiff scam call led to terrified woman hiding car and furniture
- 10 Man dismayed after receiving parking fine while donating blood
"The pub is already known for its beer festivals, which we hope to continue, and we also will host smaller events for the community like our Wimbledon summer garden party where we will serve Pimm's, strawberries, and scones."
A new menu has also been launched by head chef Jack Smith offering seasonal dishes to appeal to every palate.
Mr Smith, who has worked in kitchens for nine years including The Ivy in Norwich, said the menu features classic dishes as well as new vegan options.
"I started as a kitchen porter and have worked my way up working at pubs and restaurants across the region," he said. "I've brought all that knowledge into where I am now and we're really excited to share our new menu.
"We've kept the Green Dragon classics but have also lots of new dishes, including a steak option, seven vegan plates and we can also cater for gluten-free diners."
Tickle's Taverns is not stopping with the Green Dragon as the team will also be running The King's Head in Hethersett.