New landlord's big plans to transform village pub into foodie destination

The Gamekeeper in Old Buckenham has been taken over by Paul Murfitt - Credit: Paul Murfitt

A village pub has a new landlord at the reigns and he has already been impressing regulars with his revamped food offering.

The Gamekeeper in Old Buckenham has been taken over by experienced chef Paul Murfitt.

And now he is hoping to use his expertise to transform the business, formerly run by Woodforde's Brewery, into more of a foodie destination.

The 52-year-old, who previously worked as general manager at the Hoste in Burnham Market and the Georgian Townhouse in Norwich, said: "The first four weeks have been amazing - the positive feedback and interest has been really encouraging.

"Our focus has been on making it a food-based pub and the offering is very much geared towards the community. We have really tried to listen to what they want.

"The locals have been incredibly supportive. I think they are grateful that someone is trying to do something positive with it."

With a menu that will change every week, each dish will be made from scratch using fresh and locally sourced produce.

From traditional pub dishes to fine dining, Mr Murfitt believes there is something for every occasion and price range.

"It is a tricky time with prices going up and a lot of pubs are closing," he said. "But I still think people want to go out.

"They just don’t want to spend a huge amount of money. But they do want quality and that’s what we offer.

"We have worked hard to get that price point right and we are going to be putting on lots of deals.

Crispy pork bites with chili sauce at the Gamekeeper - Credit: Paul Murfitt

"We will also change the menu pretty much every week - to keep it alive and fresh so you feel like you could come here three or four times a month. I think that’s the key to success with food pubs."

The Gamekeeper's Sunday roasts have also been going down a treat, with tables being booked up most weekends.

Mr Murfitt added: "Last Sunday we served 150 lunches, it has been extremely popular.

"It's all going really well and we just want to build on that. We are really grateful to everyone who has supported us so far."