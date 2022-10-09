Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room

A farm shop opens this month at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham, pictured is farmer Jeremy Buxton. - Credit: Eves Hill Farm

The owners of a long-running Norfolk farm are diversifying by launching a shop and tea room.

A farm shop is set to open at Eves Hill Farm in Booton, near Reepham, in late October in a converted barn.

It will sell its own grass fed beef, free range pork and free range eggs alongside fruit and vegetables and items from other local producers and businesses.

The shop will sell beef, pork and eggs from the farm. - Credit: Eves Hill Farm

Jeremy Buxton runs the farm with his wife Kathryn and parents Robert and Rita and it has been in the family since the 1960s.

Mr Buxton said: "We want to produce food that we can sell directly to the customers so we can take back control of prices.

"It also cuts down on food miles and we will feed people in the community, which fits in with our overarching strategy of regenerative and holistic farming."

The move will let Eves Hill Farm have control over the prices for what they produce. - Credit: Eves Hill Farm

This will then be followed by a tea room next spring to coincide with the start of the season for the camping and glamping at the farm.

He added: "It has been really heart-warming to see such positivity about what we are doing and people want us to succeed."