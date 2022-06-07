Pub's disused car park turned into 'oasis' beer garden and locals love it

Landlady and landlord Kayleigh Charlish and Kieran Bullen with dog Nova in the new garden at The White Hart in Wymondham. - Credit: The White Hart

A Wymondham pub had even more reason to celebrate over the jubilee weekend as it launched its new beer garden.

Kieran Bullen took on The White Hart in the town three years ago and was joined by partner Kayleigh Charlish in 2021.

The staff car park at The White Hart in Wymondham before the transformation. - Credit: The White Hart

On offer is a range of pub classics, including pizzas and burgers, and the cocktails are especially popular.

With lockdown restrictions now a thing of the past, the pair have started to make big changes including turning the disused staff car park into a beer garden.

There are now an extra 100 covers at the Market Street pub and it has a heated pergola.

The new beer garden at The White Hart in Wymondham. - Credit: The White Hart

The original garden area, with 10 tables, has also had a tidy up.

Mr Bullen said: "The reaction to the new space has been absolutely amazing and it is a little oasis - a lot of families also like that it is a non-smoking area with the original garden for smokers.

The White Hart team are planning more live music nights in the new garden. - Credit: The White Hart

"We did our first outdoor live music event over the jubilee and it was really popular - we want to do more over the summer."