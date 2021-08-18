Nando's shuts restaurants due to chicken shortage

Published: 8:16 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 8:36 AM August 18, 2021

Nando's has announced it will be closing 45 restaurants due to a shortage of chicken.

Outlets in England, Scotland and Wales are being affected, with the cause being staffing issues at supplier factories and a shortage of HGV lorry drivers.

The South African fast food chain has decided to lend some of their staff to their suppliers to try and "get things moving again", according to the BBC.

The causes are the same ones that are causing empty supermarket shelves and so it is unclear as to how long the closures will last.

The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates! — Nando's (@NandosUK) August 17, 2021

Nando's said: "We're sorry for any disappointment caused."

"Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock."

It is currently unclear whether the one King's Lynn and two Norwich restaurants will be affected by this shortage and the closures.