Nando's shuts restaurants due to chicken shortage
- Credit: Evening News © 2006
Nando's has announced it will be closing 45 restaurants due to a shortage of chicken.
Outlets in England, Scotland and Wales are being affected, with the cause being staffing issues at supplier factories and a shortage of HGV lorry drivers.
The South African fast food chain has decided to lend some of their staff to their suppliers to try and "get things moving again", according to the BBC.
The causes are the same ones that are causing empty supermarket shelves and so it is unclear as to how long the closures will last.
Nando's said: "We're sorry for any disappointment caused."
You may also want to watch:
"Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock."
It is currently unclear whether the one King's Lynn and two Norwich restaurants will be affected by this shortage and the closures.
Most Read
- 1 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
- 2 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
- 3 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
- 4 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
- 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign
- 6 Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
- 7 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 8 GPS thieves hit three farms in one day
- 9 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
- 10 Five players Norwich City could sign to fill Premier League loan slot