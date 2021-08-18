News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Nando's shuts restaurants due to chicken shortage

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:16 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 8:36 AM August 18, 2021
Nandos on Red Lion Street in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Nando's is closing 45 restaurants due to a chicken shortage - Credit: Evening News © 2006

Nando's has announced it will be closing 45 restaurants due to a shortage of chicken. 

Outlets in England, Scotland and Wales are being affected, with the cause being staffing issues at supplier factories and a shortage of HGV lorry drivers. 

The South African fast food chain has decided to lend some of their staff to their suppliers to try and "get things moving again", according to the BBC.

The causes are the same ones that are causing empty supermarket shelves and so it is unclear as to how long the closures will last.

Nando's said: "We're sorry for any disappointment caused."

You may also want to watch:

"Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock."

It is currently unclear whether the one King's Lynn and two Norwich restaurants will be affected by this shortage and the closures.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  2. 2 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  3. 3 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  1. 4 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign
  3. 6 Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
  4. 7 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  5. 8 GPS thieves hit three farms in one day
  6. 9 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  7. 10 Five players Norwich City could sign to fill Premier League loan slot
Norfolk Live
Norwich News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus