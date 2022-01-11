Café to combine murder mystery experience with afternoon tea

The Tea Re'Treat in Attleborough is hosting a new event in March, combining a murder mystery experience with an afternoon tea. - Credit: Tea Re'Treat

Would-be sleuths will have the chance to solve a murder mystery while enjoying cakes and sandwiches at town centre café.

The Tea Re'Treat, located in Connaught Plain in Attleborough, is hosting a whodunnit-style experience and will be serving an afternoon tea alongside.

The event is being held on March 6 alongside Yellow Mysteries Entertainment, a local theatre company which specialise in murder mystery experiences.

Duncan Davies, who runs the café alongside his wife, said: "We are always looking to find new ideas and after attending one of Yellow Mysteries' events we thought this would be a great way to offer a different spin on our afternoon teas."

Guests will enjoy an afternoon tea while investigating a mysterious 'killer cake-off' murder, brought to life by Yellow Mysteries performers - Credit: Tea Re'Treat

Over two and a half hours, performers will tell the story of the 'killer cake-off' and guests will have to figure out who was responsible by interrogating suspects and listening to clues.

Guests also have the chance to win a prize if they succeed in revealing the murderer.

The murder mystery will be acted out by Yellow Mysteries Entertainment, a parties and entertainment service which hosts private events with its team of actors.

The sandwiches, cakes and desserts which will be served are all made from scratch by Mrs Boreisyte.

The couple, who relocated to Attleborough from Manchester two years ago, opened the doors to the business last August.

The venture was the realisation of Mrs Boreisyte's dreams to run her own café, after previously selling her baked creations at markets and festivals.

Mr Davies added: "Things are going really well and week-on-week we are getting busier and busier.

All the cakes at Tea Re'Treat are made by Regina Boreisyte. - Credit: The Tea Re'Treat

"We can't thank our customers enough and it is great to have so many returning customers. Some of our regulars even travel from Thetford and Wymondham to enjoy our food."

Tickets are £25 per person and the event will start at 12:15pm on Sunday, March 6.

Tickets can be booked at the café or by calling 01953 455902.

