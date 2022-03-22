Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Two places in Norfolk have been named among the best places for afternoon tea in England. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With Mother's Day just around the corner, treat her to afternoon tea with two places in Norfolk among the best spots in the country for it.

Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett, just outside Norwich, and the Sandringham Estate, feature in a list of 51 of the best places to enjoy tasty scones and dainty sandwiches.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

It praises the "gorgeous surroundings" of Park Farm Hotel where you can enjoy a traditional three-tier tea and a glass of fizz, which you can also combine with a trip to its spa.

The tea at the Queen's Sandringham Estate is "packed with high end nibbles made with local ingredients" and there are children's options too.

Muddy Stilettos also recently featured the The Bucks Arms in Aylsham and No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market in a list of the gastropubs offering the best roast dinners in England.