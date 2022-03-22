News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:40 AM March 22, 2022
The afternoon teas ready for the Normandy Veterans at a special ceremony at the Assembly House.

Two places in Norfolk have been named among the best places for afternoon tea in England. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With Mother's Day just around the corner, treat her to afternoon tea with two places in Norfolk among the best spots in the country for it. 

Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett, just outside Norwich, and the Sandringham Estate, feature in a list of 51 of the best places to enjoy tasty scones and dainty sandwiches.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

It praises the "gorgeous surroundings" of Park Farm Hotel where you can enjoy a traditional three-tier tea and a glass of fizz, which you can also combine with a trip to its spa. 

The tea at the Queen's Sandringham Estate is "packed with high end nibbles made with local ingredients" and there are children's options too. 

Muddy Stilettos also recently featured the The Bucks Arms in Aylsham and No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market in a list of the gastropubs offering the best roast dinners in England

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon