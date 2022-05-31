The cafés in the running to be named the best in Norfolk

Station Bistro, Wymondham, is one of the Norfolk cafés shortlisted to be named best - Credit: Archant

Five cafés are in the running to be named the best in Norfolk.

Half a million people voted in the first round of the Muddy Awards Finals, which is held by Muddy Stilettos, and five finalists in a variety of different categories were shortlisted in the search to find a regional winner.

Each regional winner will then be considered for the first-ever National Muddy Awards to find the "best of the best" across 28 counties.

The shortlisted cafés in Norfolk are Bramleys Cafe and Cakery in Hellesdon, Old Town Beach Cafe in Hunstanton, Dunes Cafe in Waxham, Norfolk's Edge in Winterton-on-Sea, and Station Bistro in Wymondham.

The other categories include the best bookshops, family attractions, and restaurants.

Voting for the awards, which are in association with Healthily, closes on Wednesday, June 15, at 5pm.

Muddy Stilettos is renowned as a useful insider's guide to the best things to eat, see and do.