'Little gem in the high street': New landlord needed to run micropub

The Nip and Growler pub in King's Lynn town centre. - Credit: Clare Biggs

A micropub in the heart of King's Lynn is on the market after its landladies made the "heartbreaking" decision to step away so they can focus on their families.

Clare Biggs and Elise Route are the owners of the Nip and Growler in the High Street and they are hoping someone can carry on their legacy.

The best friends and co-owners opened the pub in 2017 after running Bar Red in Norfolk Street since 2006.

The Nip and Growler pub in King's Lynn town centre. Pictured are best friends and landladies (L) Elise Rout and Clare Biggs. - Credit: Ian Burt

With a passion for real ales and craft beers, they wanted to create a spot in the town known for serving quality and locally brewed beverages.

And after five years, they have done just that.

But despite their success, and even weathering the coronavirus pandemic, the pair said it is time to "take a well-earned break".

Ms Biggs, 50, said: "We had a nice bounce back after lockdown.

"Trade started to pick up but the pandemic gave us time to reflect how important family is to us. We both have young families and we are not seeing them

"It is not a decision we have come to lightly.

The Nip and Growler pub in King's Lynn town centre. - Credit: Clare Biggs

"We are amazingly proud of what we have achieved. We have created a little gem in the high street and its heartbreaking for us to make this decision but family comes first."

The micropub is currently listed with Sidney Philips estate agents for a six-year leasehold price of £35,000.

On its website it states: "Located in the High Street in King's Lynn is this profit making micropub benefiting from the potential to add four bed accommodation above. Six year free of tie leasehold opportunity."

The pub also has a pavement licence which allows the new tenant to put tables and chairs outside.

Ms Biggs said the most difficult part is leaving their loyal customers.

Pub-goers at the Nip and Growler pub in King's Lynn town centre. - Credit: Clare Biggs

She added: "The outpouring of support and love for us has been overwhelming. I have been close to tears a few times.

"Whoever takes this place on is inheriting an amazing bunch of people.

"The pub is also in a prime position with an amazing amount of footfall. It really is a steal for somebody."