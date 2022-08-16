Milkshake and waffle van opens outside Norfolk Broads pub

James Skipworth runs Maddy's Milkshakes and Waffles outside The Ferry Inn in Stokesby, pictured with Skye who works there. - Credit: Alison Brewster

The owner of a Norfolk Broads pub is enjoying sweet success with her newly-opened dessert trailer outside.

Alison Brewster runs The Ferry Inn in Stokesby and during the pandemic she opened a village shop next door, which sells local produce alongside her homemade cakes and chocolates.

Her latest addition to the village is Maddy's Milkshakes and Waffles which is open every day over the summer holidays from 11am until 6pm.

You can get crepes and American waffles. - Credit: Alison Brewster

It is managed by James Skipworth, who has worked at the pub for five years, offering milkshakes, waffles, crêpes and American pancakes with lots of toppings to choose from.

Miss Brewster said: "We had done milkshakes out of the shop for a while so decided to make it a bit more special and we eventually want to take the trailer to events.

Enjoy a waffle from Maddy's Milkshakes and Waffles. - Credit: Maddy's Milkshakes and Waffles

"People can come along and sit in the pub garden and enjoy the surroundings of the Norfolk Broads.

"We have been blown away by how popular it is so far."