Milkshake and waffle van opens outside Norfolk Broads pub
- Credit: Alison Brewster
The owner of a Norfolk Broads pub is enjoying sweet success with her newly-opened dessert trailer outside.
Alison Brewster runs The Ferry Inn in Stokesby and during the pandemic she opened a village shop next door, which sells local produce alongside her homemade cakes and chocolates.
Her latest addition to the village is Maddy's Milkshakes and Waffles which is open every day over the summer holidays from 11am until 6pm.
It is managed by James Skipworth, who has worked at the pub for five years, offering milkshakes, waffles, crêpes and American pancakes with lots of toppings to choose from.
Miss Brewster said: "We had done milkshakes out of the shop for a while so decided to make it a bit more special and we eventually want to take the trailer to events.
"People can come along and sit in the pub garden and enjoy the surroundings of the Norfolk Broads.
"We have been blown away by how popular it is so far."