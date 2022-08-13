News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Recipe: Make our lower sugar blackberry crumble

person

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:30 AM August 13, 2022
Charlotte's low-sugar blackberry crumble

Charlotte's low-sugar blackberry crumble - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

My friends and family are, I think, getting utterly sick of hearing me talk about my low GI journey. In a bid to reverse my PCOS symptoms, I’m being much more careful with what I eat. That doesn’t mean I’m cutting out treats (in fact, as I type, I’ve just had some vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce), but rather I’m being more mindful. 

If I’m going to eat cake...it’ll be homemade cake. If we have a big pasta-based dinner, I have less pasta and more veggies. Honestly...the lyrics ‘sometimes it’s hard to be a woman’ have never rung more true. My husband can eat ‘til the cows come home and never put on an ounce. 

When you have PCOS it’s 40% harder to lose weight! 

I’ll never stop putting a Sunday pud on the table at the weekend...and last week was so happy all the brambles in the woody copse in front of my house had started to fruit. 

I’ll save a fortune, with access to an almost limitless amount of the antioxidant-heavy blackberries on my doorstep. 

This week’s recipes is one of my go-tos at this time of year – long before I was worried about how much sugar I shoved in my gob. 

It’s much more crumbly than a regular crumble, but sings with flavour. It’s some healthful I let my kids have it for breakfast! 

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden
  2. 2 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
  3. 3 Drought declared in Norfolk
  1. 4 Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich
  2. 5 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  3. 6 Corrections made to prices at Yarmouth's new leisure centre
  4. 7 WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers
  5. 8 20 fire engines and 90 firefighters contain large forest blaze
  6. 9 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk this weekend?
  7. 10 Ambulance trust spends £20k of 'Captain Tom money' on pin badges and dogs

Lower sugar blackberry crumble 

450g blackberries 

2tbsps honey, warmed 

For the topping 

150g oats 

4tbsps maple syrup or honey 

2tbsps chopped walnuts 

1tbsp mixed seeds 

30g butter, grated 

1tsp cinnamon 

Method 

Pour the berries into a small pie dish or little casserole and stir in the warmed honey. Combine the topping ingredients and sprinkle over evenly. Bake at 200C for 25 to 30 minutes until golden. 

Serve warm...with a dollop of yoghurt, cream or crème fraiche. 


Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stanhoe proposed holiday park aerial shot

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon