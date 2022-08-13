Recipe: Make our lower sugar blackberry crumble

My friends and family are, I think, getting utterly sick of hearing me talk about my low GI journey. In a bid to reverse my PCOS symptoms, I’m being much more careful with what I eat. That doesn’t mean I’m cutting out treats (in fact, as I type, I’ve just had some vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce), but rather I’m being more mindful.

If I’m going to eat cake...it’ll be homemade cake. If we have a big pasta-based dinner, I have less pasta and more veggies. Honestly...the lyrics ‘sometimes it’s hard to be a woman’ have never rung more true. My husband can eat ‘til the cows come home and never put on an ounce.

When you have PCOS it’s 40% harder to lose weight!

I’ll never stop putting a Sunday pud on the table at the weekend...and last week was so happy all the brambles in the woody copse in front of my house had started to fruit.

I’ll save a fortune, with access to an almost limitless amount of the antioxidant-heavy blackberries on my doorstep.

This week’s recipes is one of my go-tos at this time of year – long before I was worried about how much sugar I shoved in my gob.

It’s much more crumbly than a regular crumble, but sings with flavour. It’s some healthful I let my kids have it for breakfast!

Lower sugar blackberry crumble

450g blackberries

2tbsps honey, warmed

For the topping

150g oats

4tbsps maple syrup or honey

2tbsps chopped walnuts

1tbsp mixed seeds

30g butter, grated

1tsp cinnamon

Method

Pour the berries into a small pie dish or little casserole and stir in the warmed honey. Combine the topping ingredients and sprinkle over evenly. Bake at 200C for 25 to 30 minutes until golden.

Serve warm...with a dollop of yoghurt, cream or crème fraiche.



