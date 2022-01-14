Six places in Norfolk where KFC could open a new restaurant

Fried chicken lovers could see more places to satisfy their KFC cravings as the fast food chain is looking to open more sites in Norfolk. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Fried chicken lovers could be in for a treat after KFC revealed it is eyeing up new sites in Norfolk.

The fast food chain has revealed a list of potential locations across the county where it could open new restaurants as part of a nationwide expansion.

The list of "target locations" was published on its website, with each location in Norfolk earmarked for a drive-thru.

Norwich South, Norwich East, Norwich Riverside and Thickthorn are on the list, as well as potential sites in Thetford and Cromer.

But a spokesman for KFC described the list as "speculative" and declined to comment further on the chain's plans for expansion in Norfolk.

In December Burger King had plans to open a new restaurant in Brigg Street in Norwich approved by Norwich City Council.

In planning documents it stated that the new restaurant would generate 26 jobs and help to drive footfall and improve the “viability of the shopping area”.