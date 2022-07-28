News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk garden centre restaurant named among best in country

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:50 PM July 28, 2022
Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm s

Thetford Garden Centre's general manager Julian Chittock - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk garden centre restaurant has been named one of the best in the country at an awards ceremony.

The Lime Kiln Kitchen at Thetford Garden Centre won 'Best Garden Centre Restaurant in 2022' at the Garden Centre Association (GCA) awards, covering the North Thames Region.

The restaurant was named best in the 'Destination Garden Centre Catering Excellence' category at the ceremony held on Wednesday, July 20.

Lime Kiln Kitchen at Thetford Garden Centre

Lime Kiln Kitchen at Thetford Garden Centre - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

It was also named runner-up in the 'Destination Garden Centre of the year 2022' category - for the second year running.

Julian Chittock, general manager at Thetford Garden Centre, said: "We are really pleased.

"It's a fantastic achievement for the garden centre and great recognition for our amazing team."

The annual awards see the UK's top garden centres compete against one another - following an inspection from the association - and they are ranked within the top 100. 

Thetford Garden Centre is currently ranked at 14.

Mr Chittock added: "Out of the UK's top garden centres, we are 14th nationally. That was based on our inspection in 2021.

Thetford Garden Centre

Thetford Garden Centre - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

"Hopefully there is every chance we could make it in the top 10. That would be an amazing achievement."

Thetford Garden Centre recently celebrated its 40th birthday


