News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Thai street food van gets residency at pub with plans for delivery too

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:41 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 2:32 PM February 16, 2022
Mike and Joy Bowen, owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering at The Swan Inn in Long Stratton.

Mike and Joy Bowen, owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering at The Swan Inn in Long Stratton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A street food business is bringing a taste of Thailand to a Norfolk town thanks to its new residency.

Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering is run by Mike and Joy Bowen, who live in Forncett, and their van is now in the car park of The Swan Inn in Long Stratton.  

Some of the food made at Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering.

Some of the food made at Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They operate out of a van which was previously used for removals, with Mr Bowen spending the last two years converting it into a catering unit. 

The pair are at the pub from 4pm until 8.30pm every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and customers can either enjoy the food in the pub or collect, with pre-orders taken from 12pm.

Joy Bowen, one of the owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, cooking one of the dishes. 

Joy Bowen, one of the owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, cooking one of the dishes. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Bowen said: "We offer a traditional street food menu and everything is freshly cooked to order.

"The reaction has been 100pc positive so far and people have said it is nice to have something different to burgers, kebabs and pizzas."

Mrs Bowen is from Thailand where she was taught to cook by her mum and then trained as a chef.

Mike and Joy Bowen, owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, met in Thailand.

Mike and Joy Bowen, owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, met in Thailand. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
  2. 2 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
  3. 3 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
  1. 4 Staffing crisis sees single carer left to mind 49 residents alone
  2. 5 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
  3. 6 Preparations under way as storms set to batter region
  4. 7 School football coach pleads guilty to child sex offences
  5. 8 Your chance to drive a steam locomotive in Norfolk this weekend
  6. 9 Meet the duo tackling queues at women's toilets with their flatpack urinals
  7. 10 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

She met her husband Mike while he was in Asia for work and they have been living in Norfolk together since 2010.

Mrs Bowen, who is also a qualified hairdresser and masseuse, has since worked in several Thai restaurants around Norwich. 

Joy Bowen, one of the owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, with some of the food they cook. 

Joy Bowen, one of the owners of Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering, with some of the food they cook. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The couple started Joy Thai Food in February 2020, one month before the start of the pandemic, and took over the kitchen at The Rose and Crown in Frettenham.

They are there on Thursdays to Saturdays from 4pm to 8.30pm and you can eat-in or takeaway.

Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering at The Swan Inn in Long Stratton.

Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering at The Swan Inn in Long Stratton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They then expanded to The Swan Inn in January 2022.

The menu includes starters, such as chicken satay and spring rolls, mains, including a Thai Green Curry and Pad Thai, and chef's specials such as crispy duck and weeping tiger beef. 

Food being made at Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering. 

Food being made at Joy Thai Food Mobile Catering. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They are also planning to launch delivery from The Swan Inn and want to extend their opening hours. 

Mr Bowen added: "It seems the takeaways business has boomed because of the pandemic." 

To pre-order for collection at The Swan call 01508 292930 or visit joythaifood.co.uk

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon