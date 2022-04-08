John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub

Chloe Gascoigne with dog Vinnie meeting John Travolta at The Crown Inn, East Rudham. - Credit: Chloe Gascoigne

There was no grease in sight as John Travolta enjoyed the British staple of fish and chips at a Norfolk pub.

The Hollywood A-Lister visited The Crown Inn in East Rudham, near

Fakenham, on Thursday evening.

He was spotted eating dinner with Bill Kenwright, a theatre producer and the chairman of Everton FC.

Kenwright is involved in short film The Shepherd starring Travolta, with shooting said to be taking place at Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham.

Tristan McEwen, who owns the pub with wife Paula, said: "He is a very nice guy and he happily took photos with everyone that came up to him.

Lissa King managed to get a selfie with John Travolta at The Crown Inn. - Credit: Lissa King

"He said the fish and chips were the best he has had in England and that he loved Norfolk."

He was first spotted in the county on March 31 at The Romany Rye Wetherspoon branch in Dereham.

Since then he has also visited Erpingham House in Norwich, The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant in Thursford and even Morrisons in Fakenham.