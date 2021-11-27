What's a good festive drink to try while Christmas shopping in Norwich?

Time to stop for a drink while shopping - but what to have? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hot chocolate, shot of coffee, or something a little stronger? If you're Christmas shopping in the city it's nice to grab a drink to enjoy on the go between shops, or stop for a rest in one of the many cafes and bars.

Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place in Norwich, and celebrates all that is wonderful about the festive atmosphere, shopping, eating and entertainment in the city.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We have so many options at Chantry Place for people wanting to enjoy a festive drink and soak up the Christmas atmosphere when shopping with us.

"Pret, Costa, Starbucks, Caffe Nero, Bubble CiTea and others all have special Christmas drinks, which are proving really popular with people as they take a break from gift buying or enjoy them as a takeaway as they browse Chantry Square enjoying the stars and the pop-ups on offer.”

We asked some of our favourite cafes and bars for some suggestions:

Caramel cookie crunch from Bubble CiTea

Aga Budzik is the store manager at Bubble CiTea at Chantry Place and her favourite Christmas drink is the caramel cookie crunch.

Aga Budzik's favourite Bubble CiTea Christmas drink is the caramel cookie crunch - Credit: Bubble CiTea

She said: “The caramel cookie crunch is delicious and is a chocolate and vanilla milk tea with caramel syrup, oreo biscuits, tapioca popping bubbles and is so cold and refreshing and delicious. It is definitely a Christmas treat and is a special limited edition drink for a special time of year.

"I love seeing everyone’s reactions when they first try one of our drinks with bubbles, the reactions are always brilliant when they burst it and get that juicy burst and freshness.

Bubble CiTea's caramel cookie crunch festive drink - Credit: Bubble CiTea

"There is definitely a festive spirit in the air at Chantry Place with the tunnel of stars, decorations and a really special atmosphere."

Bubble CiTea has three festive drinks: Caramel Cookie Crunch, Triple Choco, and Berry Ho-Ho-Ho and prices are £4.49 (regular) and £4.99 (large).

Toffee nut latte with cream and caramel sauce from Alchemista

Vicky Brown, director of Alchemista, St. Gregory' s Alley in Norwich, chose a toffee nut latte with cream and caramel sauce as her ideal festive shopping drink.

One of the favourites at Alchemista is the toffee nut latte with cream and caramel sauce - Credit: Alchemista



"I’d describe the drink as a smooth creamy toffee nut latte. Our beautiful latte with toffee nut syrup, topped with cream and drizzled with a delicious caramel sauce.

The line up of drinks to enjoy over the festive period from Alchemista - Credit: Alchemista



"We have also got a fabulous festive 'The Lovers' cocktail! Our special eight-hour, slow dripped cold brew, Baileys, Frangelico, whipped cream and topped with chocolate sprinkles!"

Alchemista's eight-hour slow-dripped coffee is created using this amazing, one off, cold brew machine - Credit: Alchemista

"The eight hour slow dripped coffee is created using this amazing, one-off, cold brew machine," added Vicky.

Bread Source Pale Ale from Bread Source

George Brentnall of Bread Source, found in Norwich at Upper St Giles, Market Place and Bridewell Alley, voted for the Bread Source Pale Ale, which also has a brew loaf story.

George explained: "This pale ale has notes of orange zest, grapefruit and mango that’s perfect for the festive season. It's a collaboration between Norwich bakery Bread Source and Norfolk brewer Ampersand to use surplus sourdough and English Olicana hops to produce a beer with a difference.

A brew loaf story from Bread Source - Credit: Bread Source

"It's available to drink in or take away at Bread Source’s Bridewell Alley site. Also look out for them as part of the bakery’s range of bread-based Christmas hampers," added George.

Gingerbread latte from Starbucks

At Starbucks at Chantry Place, barista Adam said: “My favourite festive drink from our range is the gingerbread latte – it is a classic and is topped with gingerbread-flavoured whipped cream and crunchy wafer topping.

Adam at Starbucks at Chantry Place, Norwich, whose favourite is the gingerbread latte - Credit: Chantry Place

"The caramel waffle latte is new and already proving popular, too. There is a great atmosphere at Chantry Place and it feels very Christmassy on the square with all the Christmas smells, stars and excitement.”

A favourite for customers at Starbucks at Chantry Place is the caramel waffle latte - Credit: Chantry Place

What will you have?



