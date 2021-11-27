What's a good festive drink to try while Christmas shopping in Norwich?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hot chocolate, shot of coffee, or something a little stronger? If you're Christmas shopping in the city it's nice to grab a drink to enjoy on the go between shops, or stop for a rest in one of the many cafes and bars.
Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place in Norwich, and celebrates all that is wonderful about the festive atmosphere, shopping, eating and entertainment in the city.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We have so many options at Chantry Place for people wanting to enjoy a festive drink and soak up the Christmas atmosphere when shopping with us.
"Pret, Costa, Starbucks, Caffe Nero, Bubble CiTea and others all have special Christmas drinks, which are proving really popular with people as they take a break from gift buying or enjoy them as a takeaway as they browse Chantry Square enjoying the stars and the pop-ups on offer.”
We asked some of our favourite cafes and bars for some suggestions:
Caramel cookie crunch from Bubble CiTea
Aga Budzik is the store manager at Bubble CiTea at Chantry Place and her favourite Christmas drink is the caramel cookie crunch.
She said: “The caramel cookie crunch is delicious and is a chocolate and vanilla milk tea with caramel syrup, oreo biscuits, tapioca popping bubbles and is so cold and refreshing and delicious. It is definitely a Christmas treat and is a special limited edition drink for a special time of year.
Most Read
- 1 Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’
- 2 Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down
- 3 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
- 4 How Norfolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 5 Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds
- 6 Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school
- 7 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
- 8 Freezing cold temperatures could see snow in parts of Norfolk this weekend
- 9 Panoramic views for every customer after award-winning restaurant's refurb
- 10 Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school
"I love seeing everyone’s reactions when they first try one of our drinks with bubbles, the reactions are always brilliant when they burst it and get that juicy burst and freshness.
"There is definitely a festive spirit in the air at Chantry Place with the tunnel of stars, decorations and a really special atmosphere."
Bubble CiTea has three festive drinks: Caramel Cookie Crunch, Triple Choco, and Berry Ho-Ho-Ho and prices are £4.49 (regular) and £4.99 (large).
Toffee nut latte with cream and caramel sauce from Alchemista
Vicky Brown, director of Alchemista, St. Gregory' s Alley in Norwich, chose a toffee nut latte with cream and caramel sauce as her ideal festive shopping drink.
"I’d describe the drink as a smooth creamy toffee nut latte. Our beautiful latte with toffee nut syrup, topped with cream and drizzled with a delicious caramel sauce.
"We have also got a fabulous festive 'The Lovers' cocktail! Our special eight-hour, slow dripped cold brew, Baileys, Frangelico, whipped cream and topped with chocolate sprinkles!"
"The eight hour slow dripped coffee is created using this amazing, one-off, cold brew machine," added Vicky.
Bread Source Pale Ale from Bread Source
George Brentnall of Bread Source, found in Norwich at Upper St Giles, Market Place and Bridewell Alley, voted for the Bread Source Pale Ale, which also has a brew loaf story.
George explained: "This pale ale has notes of orange zest, grapefruit and mango that’s perfect for the festive season. It's a collaboration between Norwich bakery Bread Source and Norfolk brewer Ampersand to use surplus sourdough and English Olicana hops to produce a beer with a difference.
"It's available to drink in or take away at Bread Source’s Bridewell Alley site. Also look out for them as part of the bakery’s range of bread-based Christmas hampers," added George.
Gingerbread latte from Starbucks
At Starbucks at Chantry Place, barista Adam said: “My favourite festive drink from our range is the gingerbread latte – it is a classic and is topped with gingerbread-flavoured whipped cream and crunchy wafer topping.
"The caramel waffle latte is new and already proving popular, too. There is a great atmosphere at Chantry Place and it feels very Christmassy on the square with all the Christmas smells, stars and excitement.”
What will you have?