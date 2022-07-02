Recipe: Lime, ginger and rum posset

I’m a bit of a stickler for tradition when it comes to Sundays. There will always be a roast…always!

And we have pud, without fail. That could be something as quick as a few scoops of ice cream, or as intricate as a carefully layered mille feuille.

It is, I think, the ultimate expression of love to sit around the table at the end of the week, chewing the cud (and I’m not referring to my roast here), and diving into something sweet, made with care.

Our cupboards aren’t filled with biscuits and chocolate bars (very often) so the kids look forward to seeing what I’m going to whip up on a Sunday afternoon.

As it’s been so hot, I just can’t be bothered to hang about by the stove and oven. And I want something bright, zingy and refreshing to finish up with after meat, two veg and spuds.

A posset fits the bill brilliantly. Not only is it really easy to put together, but you can change it up depending on what you like.

I’ve juiced pineapple and lime together before which was gorgeous (you need about 120ml of liquid in total for this recipe). Just make sure whichever fruit you use has a high acidity. Lime, lemon and grapefruit work best. Passionfruit is stunning, but will cost you an arm and a leg.

Combined with crushed ginger snaps and a layer of boozy rum jelly, this dessert is a refreshing slap about the chops.



Lime, rum and ginger posset

(makes 4)



Ingredients

400g double cream

8tbsps sugar

Zest 1 lime

Juice of 4 limes

For the base

6 crushed gingernut biscuits

40g unsalted butter, melted

For the topping

1 leaf gelatine

120ml coconut rum (such as Malibu)



Method

Combine the biscuits with the melted butter and equally spoon into four ramekins or small glasses.

Warm the sugar and cream on the hob to around blood temperature. Remove from the heat. Squeeze in the lime juice and add the lime zest. Stir. Spoon the mix over your biscuit bases and pop in the fridge to set - at least one hour.

Soak the gelatine in cold water for 10 minutes then squeeze out.

Warm (do not boil) the rum in a small pan. Add the gelatine and stir to dissolve. Allow to cool. Pour over the possets. Place back in the fridge to chill.

Eat within two days.

