Recipe: Savoury muffins with hummus frosting

Published: 10:00 AM July 10, 2021

I’m not going to lie. I have ashamedly ‘nicked’ the idea for this recipe from Crazy Delicious – season one of which is currently airing on Netflix. Think Alice in Wonderland, meets Bake Off. Yes, it’s really that good.

When I saw one of the contestants (a vegan) piling up her veggie cakes with hummus, something clicked. What a flipping brilliant idea! I’ve always made savoury (and sweet) courgette tea loaves, and even have a recipe for courgette and lime cupcakes up my sleeve....but had never thought to combine the two until I saw the show.

If the idea of a savoury muffin sounds a bit weird to you, think of it this way. The recipe is essentially a quick bread. Almost a scone. And there’s nothing wrong with a cheese scone. Not in my book anyway.

If you don’t make the hummus topping, a delicious partner for these would be a dollop or two of chilli jam. Maybe a scoop of your favourite chutney or pickle.

And you can adapt the recipe to suit you and what’s growing in the garden. Later in autumn swap the carrot and courgette for grated squash or pumpkin and replace the caraway with a pinch of cayenne and paprika...maybe some chilli flakes.

If you’re lucky enough to have a glut of cherry tomatoes (mine are still green), pop one in the centre of each muffin for a burst of freshness when you take a bite.

The caraway can be switched for fennel or cumin seeds. Or snip in a few tablespoons of fresh herbs. In my second batch of the recipe I took the caraway out and added 1tbsp of curry powder, stirring mango chutney through the hummus. Tell me how you made yours. Email charlotte.smith-jarvis@archant.co.uk

Veggie muffins with hummus frosting

Ingredients

For the muffins:

1 small courgette, grated

1 large carrot, grated

1tsp caraway seeds

150g extra mature or vintage cheddar, grated

225g self-raising flour

50ml melted butter or vegetable oil

175ml milk

1 large egg, whisked

Seasoning

For the frosting:

1 tin chickpeas, drained but 1/2 of the water reserved

1-2tbsps light tahini paste

1 large clove garlic, crushed

1 lemon

Seasoning

4tbsps good olive oil

Beetroot powder (optional)

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 200C. Line a cupcake tin with cases. Combine all the ingredients for the muffins in a bowl until well mixed. Season to taste.

Equally divide the mixture between the cases and pop into the pre-heated oven for 15 to 20 minutes until risen and golden. Allow to cool slightly before ‘icing’.

For the topping, pop the chickpeas in a food processor. Add 1tbsp tahini and the olive oil, garlic and the juice of half the lemon. Whizz to a paste and taste for seasoning. If you like it more sesame heavy, add the other spoonful of tahini. If you like it more lemony, squeeze in the juice of the other lemon. Adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. Add some of the reserved chickpea water and keep blending until thick and very very smooth. If you want to bring in a bit of colour, add beetroot powder to the hummus and blend.

Use this to top your savoury muffins.



