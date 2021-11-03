News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:11 AM November 3, 2021
The Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers has won The Good Food Awards for the first time.

The Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers has won The Good Food Awards for the first time.

A Norfolk cafe has been recognised with a prestigious national award for the first time.

Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers in Hoveton has won The Good Food Awards for 2022 in the cafe category.

Set in an old dairy yard, the Garden Kitchen Cafe is located in the picturesque grounds of Hoveton Hall.

Garden Kitchen Cafe is located in the picturesque grounds of Hoveton Hall.

Garden Kitchen Cafe is located in the picturesque grounds of Hoveton Hall.

Alex Firman, chef director and owner of Garden Kitchen Cafe, said: "It's nice to be recognised because we all work very hard.

"It's important to win awards like this because being a chef is something you have to love and it can quickly take over your life."

However, Mr Firman believes that what sets his business apart is its mantra of putting the customer first.

The Garden Kitchen Cafe strives to put the customers at the forefront of operations.

The Garden Kitchen Cafe strives to put the customers at the forefront of operations.

"We care about what we do and the ingredients that we use," he said.

"We don’t make as much profit as we could because we’re not just here to sell as many burgers as we can. We have to believe in the food that we produce." 

Founded in 2002, the Good Food Awards divides its awards into several different categories, such as fish and chips, cafes, takeaways, gastro pubs and hotel awards. 

Other Norfolk winners across the categories include Orford Plaice and Chish and Fips in Norwich, Sands Restaurant in Wells and Bann Thai in Cromer.

