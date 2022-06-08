Owner of booming Norfolk sauce brand launches five new flavours

The new sauce range from Hot Star Honey which is based in Norfolk. - Credit: James Randle (shotbyjames.co.uk)

From Caribbean barbecue to chilli mango, the owner of a Norfolk hot honey sauce brand has expanded the range from two to seven flavours.

Rob Dale, from Tivetshall St Margaret near Diss, launched Hot Star Honey in 2019 and his New York-inspired sauce has a sweet heat flavour.

Customers enjoying Hot Star Honey sauce on a pizza. - Credit: Stefan Sloboda

It is ideal drizzled over pizzas, chicken and stir-frys and he started out with just original chilli honey and then launched a hotter scotch bonnet version.

He now gets hundreds of online orders every week from across the UK and also goes to many food shows and is stocked at wholesalers and pizza restaurants.

The bestselling new Hot Star Honey sauce is the spicy satay. - Credit: James Randle (shotbyjames.co.uk)

He has just launched five new hot honey flavours, which are sweet and sour, Caribbean barbecue, chilli mango, balsamic glaze and spicy satay, with the latter the bestseller so far.

Mr Dale said: "Business is going really well, especially with the new range.

Rob Dale launched Hot Star Honey in 2019 and it has gone from strength to strength. - Credit: Stefan Sloboda

"I wanted to offer more flavours that would suit the younger palette to and they have a natural sweetness."

Hot Star Honey will be at The Royal Norfolk Show and he is hoping to get stocked at more Norfolk shops.