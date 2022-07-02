Host a roast dinner with unlimited Yorkshire puds at newly-refurbished pub

Host your own roast dinner at The Feathers pub in Holt. - Credit: Emma Cabielles

The new owners of a historic north Norfolk pub are shaking up Sundays with a host your own roast offering.

The Chestnut Group, which runs 17 hospitality businesses across East Anglia, recently took on The Feathers in Holt's Market Place and reopened it on June 20 after a major refurbishment.

It included a new cocktail bar, revamp of the 14 rooms and an overhaul of the menu with a focus on local and seasonal produce.

General manager designate, Michael Bond, left, with assistant manager, Lewis Mann, at The Feathers in Holt. - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of the new offerings is Host Your Roast, which lets groups of four or more experience all the joys of the British staple without the washing up.

Available every Sunday, customers can pre-order whole joints of Swannington beef, chicken or pork loin, all accompanied by beef dripping roast potatoes, glazed carrots, seasonal vegetables and unlimited Yorkshire puddings.

There is also the option to carve the meat yourself for your guests at The Feathers. - Credit: Emma Cabielles

You have the option to carve the meat yourself at the table to serve your group.

Sharing roast joints need to be pre-ordered and cost £29.50 for two courses and £35.50 for three courses per person, with vegetarian options too.