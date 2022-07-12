News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pub launching create-your-own burger night with huge choice of toppings

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:17 PM July 12, 2022
Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson at the Horse and Groom in Tunstead, which is launching a burger night. 

Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson at the Horse and Groom in Tunstead, which is launching a burger night. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From hash browns to halloumi, a Norfolk pub is launching a create-your-own burger night to start the weekend in style. 

The weekly event will run every Friday from July 15 between 5pm and 9pm at the Horse and Groom pub in Tunstead, near Wroxham.

For £7, customers get a base of either a beef burger, homemade fried chicken, gluten-free chicken, halloumi or a vegan burger with fries.

A burger topped with bacon, Emmental cheese and macaroni cheese from the Horse and Groom. 

A burger topped with bacon, Emmental cheese and macaroni cheese from the Horse and Groom. - Credit: Horse and Groom

They can then pay to add sauces, cheeses and toppings, with more than 40 items to choose from, including garlic and chilli prawns and maple bacon. 

Aaron Hanson, manager, said: "It is something a bit exciting when you can put what you want in a burger and we are also running a competition on social media to win a meal.

Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson behind the bar at the Horse and Groom in Tunstead. 

Alison Brewster and Aaron Hanson behind the bar at the Horse and Groom in Tunstead. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Even if you want a ridiculously crazy burger it is still quite cheap and all our toppings are homemade." 

The Horse and Groom reopened in March 2022 under new owner Alison Brewster and her family and she also runs The Ferry Inn in Stokesby. 

Food and Drink
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich.Pictur

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon