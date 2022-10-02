Popular Christmas market returning to Norfolk estate with added live music

Dozens of food, drink and gift traders will be at Holkham Hall for the Christmas market this December - Credit: Holkham

A popular Christmas market is returning to a Norfolk estate this year with the new addition of live music.

Holkham Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market will return on December 10 and 11 packed with seasonal items from local producers.

And for the first time, the fair will be soundtracked by Nelson's Shantymen and Fakenham Town Band.

Food exhibitors include the Truckle Cheese Company, Norfolk Cookie Company and Bread Source.

There will also be silk fashion accessories from Rural Skipper, paintings of local scenes from Marty Griffin Fine Art and kitchen equipment from Flint and Flame.

Entry is free and the market will take place in the Lady Elizabeth Wing in Holkham Park between 10am and 4pm.

Parking is free to those who spend £30 in the estate's gift shop or will cost £5 to those who do not.

Dogs on leads are welcome in most areas but not inside the Lady Elizabeth Wing itself.

Attendees are advised to dress for the weather as some parts of the fair are outside.