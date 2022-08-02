Historic north Norfolk B&B named among best pubs with rooms in UK

A B&B set within a historic north Norfolk park has been named among the best country pubs with rooms in the UK.

With "cosy bedrooms, quirky designs and seriously good food", the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market is included in the list by luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

It is nestled within a 1,000-acre deer park and is praised for its "antique" décor and "buzzing" restaurant.

Conde Nast Traveller writes: "Part gallery, part B&B, this is as close as you'll come to climbing inside the minds of decorator and textile collector Robert Kime and owner Ivor Braka, a Chelsea art dealer.

"The look is old money drenched in big-hitting art. It could so easily be hipper than thou, and yet it's relaxed and unpretentious."

The red and fallow deer in the parkland around the Gunton Arms - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The pub's chef, Stuart Tattersall, uses local ingredients and seasonal produce, including venison from the deer park which is cooked over a large open fire in the Elk Room.

In the article he is praised for "knocking out superlative steaks" which attract customers from far and wide.

The pub also has dog-friendly B&B rooms available.