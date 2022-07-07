How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames

The Greene King is offering a free pint to people who share the surname of members of the England women's team - Credit: Archant

With the UEFA Women's Euros under way, Greene King is offering a free drink in honour of the England Lionesses.

This means that if you share your surname with any of the 23 members of the England team, you could bag yourself a freebie.

Lucky punters with the same last name will be offered a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale, or a soft drink alternative, during the remaining two group matches against Norway on Monday, July 11, and Northern Ireland on Friday, July 15.

The Norfolk Terrier, in Thetford, is one of the pubs taking part - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

To claim the free drink, all customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during either match.

Norfolk pubs taking part in the offer include The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street in Norwich, The Henry VI in Fakenham and the Norfolk Terrier in Thetford.

A full list of participating pubs can be found on Greene King's website.

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp (right) battling for the ball with Austria's Laura Wienroither during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born Lauren Hemp played the full 90 minutes during last night's 1-0 win against Austria in England's opening game.

What surnames qualify?