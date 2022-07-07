How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames
With the UEFA Women's Euros under way, Greene King is offering a free drink in honour of the England Lionesses.
This means that if you share your surname with any of the 23 members of the England team, you could bag yourself a freebie.
Lucky punters with the same last name will be offered a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale, or a soft drink alternative, during the remaining two group matches against Norway on Monday, July 11, and Northern Ireland on Friday, July 15.
To claim the free drink, all customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during either match.
Norfolk pubs taking part in the offer include The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street in Norwich, The Henry VI in Fakenham and the Norfolk Terrier in Thetford.
A full list of participating pubs can be found on Greene King's website.
Norfolk-born Lauren Hemp played the full 90 minutes during last night's 1-0 win against Austria in England's opening game.
What surnames qualify?
- Mary Earps
- Hannah Hampton
- Ellie Roebuck
- Millie Bright
- Lucy Bronze
- Jess Carter
- Rachel Daly
- Alex Greenwood
- Demi Stokes
- Lotte Wubben-Moy
- Fran Kirby
- Jill Scott
- Georgia Stanway
- Ella Toone
- Kiera Walsh
- Leah Williamson
- Beth England
- Lauren Hemp
- Chloe Kelly
- Beth Mead
- Nikita Parris
- Alessia Russo
- Ellen White