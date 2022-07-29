News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free pints available at Norfolk pubs during England Women's Euro final

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:38 AM July 29, 2022
England’s Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring her sides second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Gro

Lauren Hemp is congratulated by her England team-mates after scoring against Norway in the group stages of the Euros - Credit: PA

Pubs across Norfolk will be offering a free drink to fans cheering on England in the Women's Euro final this weekend.

The Lionesses, which includes North Walsham-born Lauren Hemp, take on Germany at Wembley on Sunday and the county's Greene King pubs are giving away free pints to those backing the team.

It comes after the squad's swashbuckling run to the final which saw them trounce Norway 8-0 in the group stages, with Hemp scoring her only goal of the tournament so far, and hammer Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final.

To claim the free drink, fans must download the Greene King Season Ticket app and register their account no later than midday on Sunday, July 31.

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham. 

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

At 3pm on Sunday, two hours before kick-off, the free drink will be added to each customer’s basket within the app, allowing users to choose one of the following drinks for free: 

  • Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint) 
  • Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)
  • Heineken (bottle)
  • Bulmers (bottle) 
  • Heineken (draught)
  • Foster's (draught)
  • John Smith's Extra Smooth (draught)
  • Strongbow (draught)
  • Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)
  • Amstel (draught)

Norfolk pubs taking part in the offer include The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street in Norwich, The Henry VI in Fakenham and Gemini in Dereham. 

A full list of the pubs in the county taking up the offer can be found on the Greene King website.

