How to get a 6p pint in Norfolk to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

As excitement builds for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Greene King is offering customers a pint of beer for just pennies.

The Suffolk brewery will be holding the special 6p offer for today (May 30) only as it replicates the same amount a pint cost during the Queen's 1952 coronation.

To claim the 6p pint of IPA, anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or Flaming Grill will have to use the code word "1952" when paying at the bar.

MORE: Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls

Norfolk pubs taking part in the offer include The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street in Norwich, The Henry VI in Fakenham, and The Red Lion in Drayton.

A list of participating pubs can be found on Greene King's website.

The cheap pints are limited to one per person and will only be on offer on Monday, May 30.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.