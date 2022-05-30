News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

How to get a 6p pint in Norfolk to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:50 AM May 30, 2022
Drinkers enjoying a Greene King IPA at a bar pre-lockdown Picture: BECKY HAYWOOD

Greene King is offering jubilee drinkers 6p pints. - Credit: Archant

As excitement builds for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Greene King is offering customers a pint of beer for just pennies.

The Suffolk brewery will be holding the special 6p offer for today (May 30) only as it replicates the same amount a pint cost during the Queen's 1952 coronation. 

To claim the 6p pint of IPA, anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or Flaming Grill will have to use the code word "1952" when paying at the bar. 

MORE: Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls

Norfolk pubs taking part in the offer include The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street in Norwich, The Henry VI in Fakenham, and The Red Lion in Drayton.

A list of participating pubs can be found on Greene King's website.

The cheap pints are limited to one per person and will only be on offer on Monday, May 30. 

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones before th

Updated

EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon