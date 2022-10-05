German beer, bratwurst and live music on offer at Oktoberfest event
- Credit: The Empire
A Norfolk Oktoberfest event is promising German beer, bratwurst and live music, with options for vegans and meat lovers alike.
Great Yarmouth's Oktoberfeast will be held at The Empire in Marine Parade on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, as well as Friday October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
The event promises the "most amazing" street food adaptions of traditional German meals accompanied by imported beers and live music from Those Deadbeat Cats, The Collective, Sound Hounds and Lee Vann.
Food will include classic bratwurst dishes and vegan schnitzel tacos with sweet and sour cabbage and mayo toppings.
Empire director Jack Jay said: “Combining the celebration of the food was key to making this event so unique.
"We’re so excited to be able to challenge our guest street food traders to come up with some amazing creations for this event, they have gone above and beyond.
"This is a great chance to come and experience this amazing venue and try some stunning food and drink at the same time.”
Entry is free, with families welcome to attend until 9pm. The venue will be open Friday from 5pm until late and Saturday from midday until late.
Food will be served until 9pm each evening.