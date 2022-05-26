Food review, Caister Golf Club: 'Great food without the stuffiness'

Review

Tucked away between Caister Beach and Great Yarmouth Racecourse sits the Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club lodge.

Inside, a few golfers were discussing their handicaps over sips of beer and a few families were chatting and enjoying the Sunday lunch.

We came for the latter. Obviously.

It was a beautiful early summer's day, and we found a table with a view of the links and the position was a bit of a suntrap. The atmosphere was quiet and calm. Perfect for an end of the week treat.

At the helm is Reece Eden, former head chef of the Fritton Arms and one of my old schoolmates. When I heard of his talents, I knew I had to try this place out.

We decided to share a starter - both of us usually having eyes bigger than our bellies - and we promised to go slow. However, when we were brought our asparagus and wild garlic risotto (£7), we began fighting over who'd get the lion's share.

The risotto - creamy from the butter yet refreshing from the luscious asparagus - was an absolute winner. Spoiler alert: everything was delicious. But I have to say the asparagus risotto has to be one of the best things I have ever tasted.

The rice had a bit of a bite, there was a great addition of salt from the Parmesan, and a slight kick of pepper. It couldn't have been more perfectly balanced had it been served on a tightrope.

Being a Sunday, we went full roast. I had the 28-day-aged beef sirloin (£14.50), while my partner - not being a meat eater - had the veggie roast with cauliflower (£13.50).

On my plate, thin strips of medium-cooked beef were resting on a bed of sweet suede puree, asparagus, red cabbage, roast potatoes and carrot. The plate was crowned with a yummy Yorkshire pudding.

The meat was buttery and well-seasoned, with the fat making the sirloin melt in the mouth. The red cabbage was sweet with a creamy caramel taste.

Across the table, there was a good selection of veg. My partner marvelled at how roasting carrots totally transforms their taste, adding a greater depth of sweetness.

The cauliflower was firm while oozing with a moreish mature cheddar sauce.

This was an exceptional roast dinner in a relaxing setting.

For dessert, we decided to share a raspberry Bakewell tart, which was teamed with a rhubarb and custard ice cream (£7).

The ice cream was served on a bed of crunchy digestive biscuit pieces and there was a perfect amount of sugar with the rhubarb, softening its tartness. The raspberry Bakewell had a thick base and was bursting with almond flavour which the fresh fruit cut through nicely. The ice cream was a perfect complement to the tart.

It was a very easy and relaxed place for Sunday lunch. Definitely one for people who like good food but without the stuffiness of a fine dining establishment.

Setting

A good location to take a stroll along Caister Beach before or after the meal. There is plenty of parking and lovely views of the golf links and racecourse. Inside, the restaurant and toilets are all on one level.

Service

Service was fast and efficient with a smile and the chef came out to greet guests from time to time, definitely adding to the cosier atmosphere inside the lodge.

Value

We paid £50.40 for the two of us (but sharing starter and dessert).

The bill included two Carlsberg shandies at £4.20 each.

