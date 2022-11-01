Good Food Awards 2023: All the Norfolk winners from chippies to pubs
From fish and chip shops to gastropubs, a whole host of Norfolk businesses have been named winners in the Good Food Awards 2023.
The independent awards are free to enter and the votes are cast by the public, with five categories recognising culinary excellence.
These are for restaurants, cafés, fish and chip shops, takeaways and gastropubs, with a separate one for hotels too.
The Blue Ribbon accolade recognises places with high customer ratings and votes and the Gold Seal is for those that achieve consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years.
These are the Norfolk winners in the Good Food Awards 2023:
RESTAURANTS
Haggle, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
Bann Thai Restaurant, Cromer (Gold Seal)
CAFES
Café 33, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
Prima Rosa, Salhouse (Gold Seal)
FISH AND CHIP SHOPS
Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
NO1 Cromer, Cromer (Blue Ribbon)
Chish and Fips, Norwich (Gold Seal)
GASTROPUBS
The Kings Head, Bawburgh (Blue Ribbon)
The Three Horseshoes, Briston (Blue Ribbon)
The Langham Blue Bell, Langham (Blue Ribbon)
The Angel at Watlington, Watlington (Blue Ribbon)
TAKEAWAYS
Brick Pizza, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
HOTELS
Congham Hall Hotel and Spa, Congham (Blue Ribbon)
Potters Resort, Hopton on Sea (Blue Ribbon)