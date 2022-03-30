Fry up blogger and Fupburger owner launches breakfast sauce nationwide

Tom Shiers, who runs The Fry Up Police and Fupburger, has teamed up with the Sauce Shop to launch a breakfast sauce. - Credit: Sauce Shop

A fry up blogger with thousands of followers and his own burger brand is enjoying sizzling success as he launches his first breakfast sauce.

Tom Shiers, from Halesworth, runs the Fry Up Police social media account with almost 200,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram celebrating the British staple.

Tom Shiers has wanted to launch a sauce for a long time. - Credit: Sauce Shop

He also owns successful burger brand Fupburger, which has restaurants inside The Dog House in Norwich and The Harbour Inn in Lowestoft, as well as a mobile unit.

He has now teamed up with Nottingham-based brand Sauce Shop, launched by Pam and James Digva in 2014, to create F.U. Sauce.

It takes the sweetness of tomato ketchup, tart tanginess of brown sauce and combines it with vodka and chipotle peppers.

Tom Shiers grew his burger business Fupburger during lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Mr Shiers said: "To collaborate with the sauce gods of Sauce Shop on this project is amazing.

"While we believe this sauce is the ultimate fry-up companion, it really does go with everything."