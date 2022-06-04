Recipe: Make our Summer Garden Spritz
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Longer, sunnier days call for taller, more sprightly drinks. When the weather's warmer, we naturally want to quench our thirst. But, let's face it, I don't think many of us could handle a whole afternoon of espresso martinis or Manhattans. Well, I certainly couldn't - that'd result in my falling over the barbecue, or having a wardrobe malfunction!
Instead, lighten up with this cool, sweet little number. Laden with elderflower, strawberry and lots of crushed ice, it's an absolute delight, filled with summer vibes.
Multiply the recipe if there are more of you.
Summer garden spritz
(makes 2)
Ingredients
10 strawberries, blitzed to a puree with 1tbsp icing sugar and sieved
2oz St Germain elderflower liqueur
4oz white rum
Juice 1 lime
1/4oz sugar syrup
Crushed ice
2 cocktail glasses
To serve: 1 egg white, whisked, 1tbsp fresh basil, chopped and crushed in a pestle mortar with 2tbsps caster sugar, fresh strawberries, slices of lime
Method
Prepare the glasses first. Scatter the basil sugar mix on a side plate. Dip the rims of the glasses in the egg white, then the basil sugar. Set aside.
Combine the strawberry puree, liqueurs, juice and sugar syrup in a jug. Pour enough crushed ice into your cocktail glasses to almost fill to the top. Equally pour over the liquid. Stir lightly. Garnish with fresh strawberries and lime, and serve immediately.