Recipe: Make our Summer Garden Spritz

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:45 AM June 4, 2022
Strawberry food shoot PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Make our strawberry and elderflower cocktail - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Longer, sunnier days call for taller, more sprightly drinks. When the weather's warmer, we naturally want to quench our thirst. But, let's face it, I don't think many of us could handle a whole afternoon of espresso martinis or Manhattans. Well, I certainly couldn't - that'd result in my falling over the barbecue, or having a wardrobe malfunction!

Instead, lighten up with this cool, sweet little number. Laden with elderflower, strawberry and lots of crushed ice, it's an absolute delight, filled with summer vibes.

Multiply the recipe if there are more of you.

Summer garden spritz 

(makes 2) 

Ingredients 

10 strawberries, blitzed to a puree with 1tbsp icing sugar and sieved 

2oz St Germain elderflower liqueur 

4oz white rum 

Juice 1 lime 

1/4oz sugar syrup 

Crushed ice 

2 cocktail glasses 

To serve: 1 egg white, whisked, 1tbsp fresh basil, chopped and crushed in a pestle mortar with 2tbsps caster sugar, fresh strawberries, slices of lime 

Method 

Prepare the glasses first. Scatter the basil sugar mix on a side plate. Dip the rims of the glasses in the egg white, then the basil sugar. Set aside. 

Combine the strawberry puree, liqueurs, juice and sugar syrup in a jug. Pour enough crushed ice into your cocktail glasses to almost fill to the top. Equally pour over the liquid. Stir lightly. Garnish with fresh strawberries and lime, and serve immediately. 


The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

