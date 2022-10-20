Norfolk chippy in running to be named best in the country

French's Fish and Chips has been named in the top 20 UK takeaways of the year - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk chippy has been named as a finalist in the battle to be recognised as the UK's best.

French's Fish Shop, in The Quay, Wells, has been shortlisted as one of the top 20 UK takeaways of the year in the National Fish and Chip Awards for the 2023 trophy.

The 20 finalists were whittled down after a rigorous judging process of the top 40 fish and chip takeaways which were announced last month.

The overall winner will be unveiled at a ceremony in London on February 28, 2023.

French's Fish Shop is a firm favourite among locals and visitors alike - Credit: Supplied

Andrew Crook, president at the NFFF, said: “We received such a high standard of applications this year, for this category in particular, making it a very difficult yet rewarding judging process.

"The top 20 really demonstrate a strong commitment to the fish and chip industry and to the British public, so we’re thrilled to see so many shortlisted from across the country.

"Congratulations to everyone involved because this is a massive achievement in itself.”

It comes after the shop was ranked as the best chippy in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor in August.